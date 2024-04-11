Kenya: Chiloba Cleared of Abuse of Office Allegations in Mortgage Scheme Probe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cleared former Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General Ezra Chiloba of allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak in a letter dated April 4 to CAK Director General David Mugonyi indicated that it had closed the file on the former CAK boss owing to lack of sufficient evidence.

"The investigation established that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegation against Ezra Chiloba and other officials of the Authority," read the letter by Mbarak in part.

The anti-graft body however called for the review of CAK's Human Resource Policy and Procedure Manual.

EACC had in September last year opened a robe into the conduct of Chiloba following his suspensionby CAK's board chairperson, Mary Wambui.

Chiloba had been accused of applying for and self-approving a mortgage loan without following the right procedure among other financial improprieties.

An audit that was conducted on the CA's staff mortgage found that the loan, which facilitated the acquisition of property between him and Jacob Wakhungu, was not subjected to interrogation and approval by a higher authority.

Likewise, he was accused of acquiring a property house and land of seven acres, which is beyond the mandatory one-acre limit and thus in violation of the Civil Servants Housing Scheme requirement.

"Gross Misconduct - Being that the Director General is the Accounting Officer for the Authority, the conduct and integrity of the office holder when viewed against the provisions of Sections 11, 12, and 13 of the Leadership and Integrity Act is found to be in contravention of the same and in breach of the Code of Ethics which amounts to misconduct for which he may be subjected to disciplinary proceedings as per Section 45 of the Employment Act 2007," read the audit documents.

Chiloba would however be appointed by President William Ruto last month as Kenya's Consul-General for Los-Angeles.

