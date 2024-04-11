Uganda: Bobi Wine Lacks the Authority to Suspend Me As Deputy President, Says Mpuuga

The suspended deputy president of the Buganda region for the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mathias Mpuuga has emphasized that the party president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, does not possess the power to suspend him from his deputy position.

Mpuuga made these statements during his appearance on NBS Morning Breeze on Thursday, where he discussed various matters concerning the party's future and the opposition as a whole.

"I am well acquainted with the party's constitution and the president's powers. Suspending a vice president is not within his jurisdiction," he asserted.

Regarding his suspension as deputy president, Mpuuga stated that he paid it no attention because it lacked a legal foundation based on the party's constitution.

"A political party is a national asset and a public good. It should not be used to satisfy personal egos. The actions taken must consider the stakeholders involved," he added.

Mpuuga further expressed that the NUP has not progressed beyond its formative stages to become a fully organized entity capable of achieving its objectives.

In late March, Kyagulanyi suspended Mpuuga from his position as Deputy President of the Central Region, citing allegations of corruption.

Specifically, Kyagulanyi referred to an incident that occurred on May 6, 2022, during Mpuuga's tenure as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

During a meeting involving Mpuuga and three NRM-nominated Parliamentary Commissioners, Kyagulanyi disclosed that an allocation of 1.7 billion Ugandan Shillings was made under the pretext of "Service Awards." It was alleged that Mpuuga personally received an allocation of 500 million Shillings.

Previously, Mpuuga had vowed to resist internal intrigues and manipulations within the NUP that could impede the party's growth.

In response to mounting pressure and calls for his resignation, Mpuuga accused certain elements within the party of orchestrating a deliberate and well-funded campaign to tarnish his reputation.

Despite facing persistent attempts to undermine his work, he remained dedicated to serving above personal interests and prioritizing the restoration of integrity in national and party politics.

On March 18, 2024, the NUP Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, wrote to Speaker Among, informing her that the Party's National Executive Committee had decided to withdraw Mpuuga's nomination and subsequently recalled him from the position of Commissioner of Parliament.

Mpuuga was replaced by Francis Zaake, the lawmaker representing Mityana Municipality.

Speaker Among responded, stating that the NUP lacks the authority to recall Mpuuga from the Parliamentary Commission.

She explained that Parliamentary Commissioners are elected by Parliament by the law, and the role of political parties is limited to nominating candidates for the election.

In recent media interactions, Mpuuga expressed his determination to remain within the party while criticizing its lack of direction and inability to guide disheartened members.

He outlined his vision for the NUP, pledging to address issues such as nepotism, corruption, and the absence of internal democracy through a reform process.