Kenya: Tiktok Commits to Kenya's Creative Economic Growth and Safety

Nairobi — Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, TikTok's Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for Sub-Saharan Africa, has emphasized TikTok's role in the country's creative economy and its commitment to safety.

Addressing Kenyan legislators on April 9, 2024, Sibanda announced ongoing capacity-building workshops for policymakers and regulatory agencies, focusing on online safety, data privacy, and content moderation.

"TikTok is committed to being a responsible and positive force in the lives of our user community in Kenya. As a global platform, our mission is a simple one 'to inspire creativity and bring joy'," stated Sibanda.

She noted that Kenya is a youthful nation with over 80% of its population aged 35 and below, facing youth unemployment challenges, and TikTok aims to partner with the Kenyan government to empower young people through technology for sustainable livelihoods.

"The platform has already seen local talents like Dennis Ombachi (@theroamingchef), Amos Ngahu (@moneygossip), and Elsa Majimbo (@elsa.majimbo) emerge, showcasing diverse skills from cooking to financial literacy and comedy, respectively," Sibanda said.

TikTok is heavily invested in supporting creators in Africa, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, through initiatives like the Africa Creator Hub and LevelUpAfrica program, aimed at nurturing and upskilling talent.

They also promote learning and education through hashtags like #LearnOnTikTok, which offers tutorials on various topics.

TikTok believes in the potential of the creative economy in Kenya, supporting initiatives like the Talanta Hela project and partnering with Yunus Social Business to invest in social enterprises.

The platform serves as a powerful tool for SMEs and entrepreneurs, contributing to economic growth and job creation.

Additionally, TikTok invited government officials to visit its Transparency and Accountability Centre in Dublin to see firsthand how the platform ensures community safety.