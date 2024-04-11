Kenya: Senate Energy Committee Orders Sakaja's Arrest for Frustrating Gas Blast Probe

Nairobi — The Senate Energy Committee has asked Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, to arrest Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over failure to heed their summons.

The committee has accused Sakaja of frustrating a probe into February's gas explosion in Embakasi's Mradi area that left six dead and scores injured.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the committee wants IG Koome to present Sakaja before it on April 25 to shed more light on the incident.

Further, the committee resolved to impose a fine of Sh500,000 on the Governor.

"The Senate Energy Committee looking into the Mradi gas explosion in Embakasi has resolved to fine Governor Sakaja another Sh500,000 and requested the IG of Police to arrest and present him to the committee on 25th April 2024," Sifuna said Thursday.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina called out the individuals allegedly shielding Sakaja and urged law enforcement to uphold justice by taking appropriate action.

"Whoever is protecting Sakaja Johnson must know he is an accomplice and must look in the mirror and let justice prevail," Ole Kina said.

Thursday's development came days after the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) put Nairobi Sakaja on notice for disregarding invitations and summons from the legislative body.

Sakaja had failed to appear before the CPAIC to address audit queries, particularly regarding the utilization of Sh76 billion from 2019 to 2023.

In November 2023, the Senate Transport Committee fined Governor Sakaja another Sh500,000 and ordered his arrest for skipping its summons for a year.

The county chief had allegedly snubbed the Roads, Transportation, and Housing Committee since November 2022.