Rwanda: BSC Pays Tribute to Victims of Genocide Against the Tutsi

Management and staff of Broadband Systems Corporation (BSC) paid homage to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in a commemoration event held at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, as Rwanda marks 30 years since the tragic event unfolded.

The event, held on April 9, included various commemorative activities such as a tour of the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where participants explored the history of the atrocities committed, and acknowledged the courageous efforts made to halt the Genocide. Additionally, the group laid wreaths, paying respects to those laid to rest at the memorial site.

Christian Muhirwa, the CEO of BSC, reflected on the lasting impact of the Genocide, stating, "It's been 30 years since the Genocide against the Tutsi, and as Rwandans of all ages, our history continues to affect us. However, we also recognise that our country is continuously shaping its narrative through our collective efforts."

Muhirwa emphasised the importance of telecommunication companies in combating genocide ideologies prevalent on the internet. He urged BSC staff to familiarise themselves with Rwanda's history, whether through visits to memorial sites, reading books, or utilising online resources, underscoring that understanding this history is fundamental to their identity and mission.

Furthermore, Muhirwa commended the dedication of those involved in preserving Rwanda's history, particularly the management of memorial sites, affirming BSC's commitment to supporting these endeavors.

Oscar Twizerimana, Head of Events and Relations at Aegis Trust, which manages the Kigali Memorial site, commended BSC for prioritising remembrance amidst their busy schedules. He lauded their financial contributions towards memorial sustainability and their initiatives to educate young employees about their country's history.

Twizerimana emphasised the importance of individuals within the telecommunications sector engaging with Rwanda's dark history and actively contributing to the country's continued development and remembrance efforts.

The event highlighted the significance of commemorating Genocide victims, fostering collective remembrance, and ensuring the preservation of Rwanda's history for future generations.