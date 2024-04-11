Rwanda: Court to Rule in Case of Ex-Governor Emmanuel Gasana

The Nyagatare Intermediate Court is set to deliver a verdict in the case of former Eastern Province governor Emmanuel Gasana. The verdict will be read on Thursday, April 11 at 3pm.

He stands accused of soliciting and accepting illegal benefits in exchange for favors and abuse of office.

During the la hearing on March 12, the prosecution requested the court to impose a 10-year jail sentence on Gasana along with a fine of Rwf 144 million.

Gasana faces charges of coercing a businessperson named Eric Karinganire into providing free services. These services included the installation of irrigation facilities on Gasana's macadamia farm plantation in Rebero Village, Nyagatare District.

Prosecutors claim that Gasana exploited his position to unlawfully secure these benefits, promising to use his influence to aid the expansion of Karinganire's activities in various parts of the province.

According to the prosecution, Karinganire met with Gasana in mid-2022 when his company was operating in Rwamagana, providing irrigation services on a commercial basis.

The businessman was later permitted to extend his services to Nyagatare and Gatsibo districts under suspicious circumstances, as his company lacked essential infrastructure for satisfactory work in these areas.

In his defense, Gasana pleaded not guilty, stating that he was unaware of Karinganire until he was approached about the irrigation project. He maintained that he could not have used his influence on an individual he did not know personally.

Gasana claimed that Karinganire, who had completed studies in China and held a working contract with the Ministry of Agriculture and Maraphone, sought collaboration with him.

Gasana emphasised that the services provided were in the interest of the population, citing his farm's proximity to essential resources facilitating the project's execution. His legal team argued insufficient evidence to prove Gasana's solicitation and receipt of bribes, underscoring his commitment to citizen welfare.

Gasana, who was appointed Eastern Province Governor by President Paul Kagame in 2021, has served in various capacities including Governor of the Southern Province and Inspector General of the Rwanda National Police.

He also served as Chief of Logistics in the Rwanda Defence Force.