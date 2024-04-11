Zimbabwe: PSL Summon Caps United Over Violence . . . Club Condemns Mandava Rowdiness

Caps United have strongly condemned the violent scenes by their supporters at Mandava on Saturday and the club now wants the culprits to be identified and brought to book ahead of their disciplinary hearing at PSL on April 23.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between FC Platinum and CAPS United was abandoned in the 86th minute after Makepekepe fans stormed the pitch, protesting against the match officials' decision to disallow Ralph Kawondera's effort, which would have been an equaliser.

Kawondera was adjudged to have been in an offside position when he received the ball, before curling it beyond FC Platinum's 'keeper Wallace Magalane.

Juan Mutudza had given FC Platinum a first-half lead.

The Premier Soccer League has since summoned CAPS United, who have already publicly pleaded guilty, to appear before the disciplinary committee in two weeks.

CAPS United feel the incident could cause damage to their brand.

"The Board, Management, and Staff of CAPS United Football Club condemns in the strongest terms any acts of hooliganism and violence be it before, during and after the match.

"We prominently and vehemently urge all CAPS United and football fans to stick to their role of supporting the team and desist from interfering and overlapping on the roles of other sporting authorities," wrote the club yesterday.

The statement was released 24 hours after club owner and Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere had also spoken heavily against violence at football stadiums.

CAPS United have urged their supporters and football fans in general to respect the rules and regulations of the game.

"The uncalled for, uncouth, unsportsmanship and embarrassing behaviour of violence and pitch invasion continues to damage, erode, and depreciate the CAPS United brand, the stakeholders' and partners image as well as the football reputation as a sporting Code.

"We appeal that as fans, respect football laws or regulations and desist from such unbecoming and costly behaviour," said the club.

"We also urge all the supporters, including the respective executive structures, to help in apprehending culprits fanning and promoting pitch invasion and hooliganism as this is against the club's core and founding values.

"CAPS United Football Club would like to apologize sincerely for such recent behaviour, incidences and skirmishes that keeps destroying our beloved sport and wishes to strongly and confidently assure all football stakeholders including all regulatory authorities that necessary measures are currently underway to protect the image of the club, the Premier Soccer, the Sponsors, and everyone else involved in football at large."

"Let us all take responsibility and work together as CAPS United family, as CAPS United Supporters and as CAPS United Stakeholders in creating a safer, peaceful, attractive and enjoyable football environment."

According to the PSL summons, CAPS United have been charged for breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations, in terms of Order 31 for the rowdy behaviour of their fans, invasion of the field of play and causing the abandonment of the match.