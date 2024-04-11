Zimbabwe: Food Distribution to Vulnerable Groups Continues

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke — Government has so far distributed more than 6 631 tonnes of grain to vulnerable communities across the country's rural provinces to cushion them from the effects of the El Nino-induced drought.

The initiative is a critical response to food shortages in many areas and comes after President Mnangagwa last week declared a national disaster over the drought, and revealed that the country was mobilising US$2 billion to help millions of people who do not have enough stocks.

Announcing the declaration, the President said this would allow comprehensive efforts to mobilise the needed resources. He reassured the nation that the Government would ensure that no person and no place would be left without sustenance.

Zambia and Malawi, also hit by the El Niño-induced drought, have already declared similar states of disaster.

According to the 2023 Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Report, approximately 2,7 million Zimbabweans need food aid this year.

Briefing journalists after yesterday's Cabinet meeting in Harare, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said food distribution was ongoing in various provinces around the country.

"To avert hunger during the peak hunger period, 6 631.83 metric tonnes of grain had been distributed to a total of 663 183 beneficiaries across the eight rural provinces by March 15, 2024," he said.

The El Nino-induced drought has also affected the country's water situation.

While the national dams are currently at 79,9 percent full, exceeding expectations for April, Dr Muswere warned that some rural and urban communities may still face water shortages due to the below-average 2023/2024 rainfall season.

As such, he said, Cabinet had resolved to prioritise water supply across the country.

"The nation is informed that there are 12 dam projects under construction. Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Matabeleland North has reached 70,2 percent of completion and Kunzvi Dam in Mashonaland East Province has reached 47 percent of completion. Meanwhile, priority will be on the completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani in 2024," Dr Muswere said.

Regarding urban water supply, the Minister said 48,9 percent of the 47 urban centres monitored had 21 months of raw water supply, while 38,3 percent of the centres were in the moderate category, with between 12 and 20,9 months of raw water supply.

About 12,8 percent of the centres had less than 12 months' raw water supply.

Harare's current production capacity sits at 301 megalitres per day.

Dr Muswere said ongoing works at Morton Jaffray water works would increase production to 520 mega litres per day.

"To date Government has contributed ZW$8 634 000 000 (US$1 465 017) to finance the resuscitation of Harare City water supply. A total of US$4 916 523.49 is required to enable the supply of the targeted 520 mega-litres per day.

"To improve the water supply situation in Harare, Government has drilled a total of 346 boreholes. Cabinet reports that the combined storage capacity of the dams supplying the City of Bulawayo was 40,09 percent as of April 4, 2024," he added.

Bulawayo faces a different challenge. The city's dams sit at only 40 percent capacity, with an average daily production of 91.4 megalitres against a capacity of 155 megalitres.

The Nyamandlovu Aquifer is underperforming as well, delivering 13.85 megalitres daily instead of the optimal 16.38 megalitres.

Similar to Harare, Dr Muswere said the Government had intervened with ZW$6,9 billion (US$1.2 million) and drilled 79 boreholes. An additional US$15.3 million was required to reach the target of 155 megalitres per day.

The Government also aims to develop 10 000 village units by November 2024 with 1 310 units targeted for April alone for villages in drought-prone Regions 4 and 5.