Zimbabwe: Legends Night 4, Rekindles Lost Memories Records a High Turnout

Tafadzwa Zimoyo — Indeed Zimbabwe has got talent!

This aptly describes the "Legend Night" held at 7 Arts amphitheatre in Harare on Sunday, which attracted hundreds of music lovers.

What made the show unique was that it catered for all ages, although it was much of a do, for local legends -- dead or alive.

The hosts - the In Total Band - gave a scintillating performance.

Besides being in character, the group also displayed yesteryear fashion statements on stage to match the songs they played.

Who knew the "Ama 2000," could jump high and dance to yesteryear hits forgetting their fashionable Amapiano, Zimdancehall, and hip-hop?

It was fun, the revellers danced as if there was no tomorrow.

Most songs on their play list were hit songs of local -- living and dead -- legends, released before they were born.

They opened the show on a gospel note with Amai Charamba's song "Africa", driving fans into a frenzy.

They performed hit songs such as "Chitekete", "Rudo Runokosha", "Mugove", "Gomo Ramasare", "Ziwere", "Chabuda Hapana',' "Bhurugwa Rangu Rine Chigamba", "Ndakuvara", "Vanhu Vatema", "Africa", and "Fara Zvakadaro."

The resident master of ceremonies, Kudzai Macheka (Chekaz), flawlessly sailed through the programme.

The "In Total Band" also honoured the late musician, Bob "The Headmaster" Nyabinde by performing his hit song "Chabuda Hapana."

They were joined on stage by the Nyabinde brothers who also left an indelible mark.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Total Band leader, Joseph Chinouriri, invited renowned and aspiring saxophonists in Zimbabwe on stage to perform a gospel song.

The crowd was pleased to know that Zimbabwe is talented with young women and men who play the instrument.

This year's fourth edition was powered by Ecobank, Crediconnect and Triggershot among others.

Fans got value of their money as it was a non stop action, sing-along concert.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, saxophonist Joseph Chinouriri said he was happy with the turnout.

"I could not believe my eyes, watching from the stage," he said.

"Thank you, Zimbabwe and next year we will have a bigger venue. The event went according to plan."

Asked what inspired the Legends Night, Chinouriri said they idolised yesteryear music which was topical and trending while they were still young, if not yet born.

"I played for Dr Oliver Mtukudzi for a few years until his passing on and I was also mentored by him. In 2020, I did a tribute show in his honour and thereafter, I sat down with my friends, Naphtali Chivandikwa and Takakunda Mukundu and we decided to begin the Legends Night in honour of all that made Zimbabwean music what it is today."

He said when it comes to who chooses the play list, it's a collective decision.

"We sit down and draft a list of legendary artistes, then we choose songs from there."

"We played songs from artistes like the late John Chibadura, the Bhundu Boys, James Chimombe, Four Brothers, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi and Leonard Dembo among others as we sought to rekindle the yesteryear romance with their fans," he said.