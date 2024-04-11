Zimbabwe: Founders Cup a Success

Organiser of the Founders Cup, Jephitah Mambo, has hailed the unity of purpose among academies in the country in developing raw football talent.

He expressed the sentiments after a successful eight-team tournament which was held in Zvishavane over the weekend.

Mambo Jephitar Academy, City Academy, Ezinkulu Academy, Pams Academy, Firehouse Academy, Mhondongori Academy, Geras Academy, and Top Notch Academy were in contention for the cup.

City Academy, who travelled from Harare, emerged victorious while Pams Academy were the runners-up.

Jerseys, trophies, balls and trophies were awarded to the outstanding teams and individuals.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sport, Mambo said he was thrilled with the cross pollination of ideas that occurred.

"This tournament serves as an eye-opener to players and coaches of these academies. There was a lot of exchange that happened between the academies.

"The zeal shown by everyone, who was involved, is important as we took a position against rampant drug and substance abuse in our society.

"By bringing these youngsters together we are trying to curb drug abuse through wellness and fitness and take more boys out of the streets.

"Above all the tournament served as a platform to scout talent and further develop it.

He added,

"We are grateful that City Academy managed to come here even though they are better exposed than the rest of the teams here.

"They left a big mark on how we can approach football development and hone the skills of the youngsters.

"They were crowned champions on the field of the play but I can assure you the knowledge they shared with us impacted us for the better as we learned a lot from them."

City Academy CEO, Violet Gamuchirai Madzwamutse was overwhelmed by the love they were shown in Zvishavane.

"We were shocked at how the people in Zvishavane rallied behind junior football. Of course, we won the tournament but we were amazed at their eagerness to learn.

"As an academy, we felt indebted to them and donated some kits to them as well. We hope it will go a long way in empowering a lot of youths.

"Now we are also focusing on visiting some academies in Binga before we leave for a tournament in Zambia," she said.