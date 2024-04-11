Zimbabwe: Independence Preps At Advanced Stage

Mukudzei Chingwere — Preparations for 2024 Independence Day celebrations and the traditional Children's Party are at an advanced stage.

On Friday, the Manicaland Independence Torch Relay will start with the lighting of the flame at Magamba District Heroes Acre in Rusape.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet considered and adopted the update report on preparations for the 44th anniversary celebrations and the Children's Party scheduled for April 17 at Murambinda A Primary School.

President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa are expected to host children from the country's 10 provinces on the eve of Independence Day.

The lighting of the flame at Magamba District Heroes Acre in Rusape on Friday will be officiated by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, and the flame is expected at Dzapasi former Assembly Point a day before Independence, where it will be received by Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

Cabinet advised that preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations and Children's Party were at an advanced stage, with projects at various levels of completion.

"Cabinet reports that Manicaland Independence Torch Relay will commence on 12 April, 2024 with the lighting of the Flame at Magamba District Heroes Acre (The Butcher) in Rusape," said Dr Muswere.

"From Magamba District Heroes Acre, the Independence Flame will be taken to Nyanga, Mutasa (Matumba Six Shrine), Mutare Provincial Heroes Acre, Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera.

"Thereafter, the Flame will then be taken by torchbearers to the main venue on 18 April, 2024 where His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will address the nation on the 44th Anniversary of Zimbabwe's Independence in his capacity as the Head of State and Government, and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces".

He said the projects being implemented are at Murambinda A and B Primary Schools, Murambinda B Secondary School, the former Dzapasi Assembly Point, Castle Kopje/Magamba Heroes Acre in Rusape and the rehabilitation and maintenance of the road network in Buhera district.

The grading and gravelling of the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge road is nearing completion, and three maintenance teams are working on the Chivhu-Nyazura road, with gravel patching having been completed, while other small access roads have also been rehabilitated.

Dr Muswere said 57 boreholes have been drilled in Buhera district out of the targeted 50 and a total of 24 village business units have been established.

Meanwhile, two hectares earmarked for an orchard have been ploughed, with planting of 600 fruit trees to commence once the Zimbabwe National Water Authority reticulates water to the site.

"The nation is informed that the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will erect billboards at high traffic points, and has already installed an outdoor screen at Chiurwi Secondary School, which is within the vicinity of the former Dzapasi Assembly Point to enable the community to follow proceedings on Independence Day," said Dr Muswere.

"The Ministry will also screen bioscopes from 11 to 17 April, 2024 to remind the communities of the importance of independence in the following areas: Mudanda, Mutasa, Gaza and Dorowa.

"Preparations for the 2024 Independence Gala are on course, with 20 artists having been shortlisted including some from Manicaland Province.

"Training for mass displays commenced on 11 March, 2024, with learners drawn from Murambinda A and B Primary Schools. Simba Bora F.C. and Manica Diamonds F.C. The soccer match has been confirmed as part of the afternoon programme after the Children's Party".