Zimbabwe: 12kg Mbanje Lands Pair in Trouble

Yeukai Karengezeka — Two people allegedly found in possession of 12kg of mbanje at High Glen Shopping Centre in south west Harare, appeared in court yesterday.

Sandisiwe Ndlovu (29) and Jonathan Bobo (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Caroline Matanga charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Ms Nomsa Kangara alleged that on Monday at around 6am, detectives from CID drugs and narcotics, Harare, heard that the two were in possession of mbanje at High Glen complex.

Detectives went there and found Ndlovu and Bobo each holding a bag. The detectives then introduced themselves and conducted a body search leading to the recovery of two black bags containing mbanje weighing 12,335kg.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charge, Ndlovu claiming she was just collecting a parcel for another person and Bobo saying he had been hired to transport that parcel.

Ndlovu told the court that she was asked by her in-laws based in South Africa to collect a parcel on behalf of a woman only identified as Rudo whose phone number was not reachable. She said she had no idea what was contained in the parcel but she hired her workmate, Bobo, to use his vehicle to carry the parcel.

The two will be back in court today for their bail ruling.