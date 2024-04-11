Zimbabwe: All Hope Not Lost On Liverpool Starlet Mabaya

Twice in the last four months, Zimbabwe has made futile attempts to turn Liverpool starlet Isaac Mabaya's heart, but the 19-year-old defender is still unsure of his international future, just 55 days before the Warriors plunge into World Cup football qualifiers.

The fast-rising Reds right-back is one of a number of United Kingdom-born Zimbabwean players, loosely known as British Brigade, the country is hoping to tie up ahead of the approaching World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa early June.

Zimbabwe host Lesotho on June 3, before playing South Africa away seven days later.

The availability of the British Brigade is seen as key for the Warriors who are seeking to rise up again, after the infamous 18-month FIFA ban which was lifted in June last year.

Nine of them, including Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford B), Shane Marodza (Huddersfield Town), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) and Joey Phuti (Sheffield Wednesday), were part of the Warriors squad which took part in a four-nations tournament in Malawi during the international break in March.

Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Tawanda Masvanhise (Leicester City) also heeded the call-up.

However, it appears there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Zimbabwe's bid to rope in Mabaya, as meetings are being held between the player and Team Zimbabwe UK, a football organisation headed by Marshal Gore.

The United Kingdom football enthusiast has been a key figure in the negotiations between the local football governing body and the UK born players who have their roots in Zimbabwe.

Gore, who watched the Warriors in Malawi last month, told The Herald yesterday "progress has been made" with regards Mabaya's passport application.

"I met with Isaac (Mabaya), we have also been talking to his father (David) and I can confirm we have done his passport application this side.

"I am sure progress has been made."

According to Gore, Mabaya is keen to play for Zimbabwe.

"Remember also Isaac has been injured, but we communicate regularly, when he plays I support him."

A nagging ankle injury has limited Mabaya's game time at Liverpool.

"He is a part of the family and it will be good to see him play for the Warriors. It's work in progress.

"I know where his heart lies, he is passionate about Zimbabwe, you can see it each time we meet and discuss," said Gore.

The process of integrating UK born players into the Warriors started a dozen years ago and one of the first players to come down and play for Zimbabwe was who scored on his debut when the Warriors lost 2-1 against Morocco in a friendly match in November 2014.

Three years later, the likes Kundai Benyu, Admiral Muskwe and Tendai Darikwa heeded the Warriors call up and played in friendly matches against Lesotho and Namibia.

More Zimbabwean players born in England are now willing to turn out for the Southern African nation.

"This is exciting news for Zimbabwe," says Gore.

"You could see the boys were happy in Malawi, even though some of them did not get any game time.

"Marley (Tavaziva) was so excited at training and what was refreshing was to get the feedback from senior players like captain Marshal Munetsi and Tino Kadewere on how these boys were training.

"Both Munetsi and Kadewere and all the players that came had the qualities. They were impressed with goalkeeper Tavaziva."

The British Brigade has often divided opinion locally, with some doubting their capabilities.

But there are some, like Rinomhota, who have now earned the trust of local fans.

Rinomhota, who turns out for English Championship side Rotherham, was outstanding for Zimbabwe during the 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the second World Cup qualifier in Rwanda last November.

"We should look at the bigger picture; this is a huge achievement for Zimbabwe to recognise its migrant professional talent.

"We are going to see a lot more players from the UK volunteering to play for the Zimbabwe national team, because the blueprint is there," Gore said.

Gore also revealed that the Wolves duo of Tawanda Chirewa and Leon Chiwome are next on the radar.

Chiwome has already made his debut for the Premier League side.

"It's been a very good journey and the support we have received from Zimbabwe is amazing.

"There are also external key stakeholders like Mistry Chipere who is based in Zimbabwe. He plays a very crucial role in our bid to convince these UK born Zimbabwean stars to consider Zimbabwe."

There is a strong belief that Zimbabwe could transform into a powerhouse if the nation manages to blend its experienced players like Munetsi, Kadewere, Teenage Hadebe and Divine Lunga with the British Brigade.

Currently, Zimbabwe have two points from two matches in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Surprise log leaders Rwanda (four points), South Africa, Nigeria, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Benin make up Group C.