South Africa: Tatjana Smith Regains Her Mojo As SA Champs Produces Three More Olympic Qualifying Times

analysis

Tatjana Smith and Kaylene Corbett produced a masterclass in 200m breaststroke swimming as they, along with Pieter Coetzé, registered Olympic qualifying times on Wednesday evening.

There were three more Olympic qualifications on day three of the South African Swimming Championships on Wednesday.

Pieter Coetzé secured his third national gold medal in three days -- having already won the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle events -- after claiming a dominant first-place finish in the 200m backstroke with a personal best and Olympic qualifying time of 1:55.85.

Dylan Wright (2:02.46) and Helgaard Muller (2:04.39) were well behind in second and third place.

Tatjana Smith (2:19.01) -- formerly Schoenmaker -- and Kaylene Corbett (2:23.71) were the day's other two Olympic qualifiers after blitzing to first and second in the 200m breaststroke event. Simone Moll (2:31.62) finished third.

It was the second time in the day the two superstar swimmers reached an Olympic time after Corbett delighted the Newton Park Swimming Pool crowd in the morning's fifth heat of the 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:23.84.

In the very next heat, Smith went even better to register 2:19.92. Naturally, all eyes were on the two athletes when the final rolled around later in the evening, and Smith shaved nearly a second off her heat time.

"I can't really grasp the concept ... after that race [I realised that]...