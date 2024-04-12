Sudan: A Catastrophic Year for Sudan

11 April 2024
Norwegian Refugee Council (Oslo)

Statement by Will Carter, the Norwegian Refugee Council's country director for Sudan, on one year of war:

"One year since the start of the war in Sudan, the civilians here are enduring starvation, mass sexual violence, large-scale ethnic killing, and executions. Millions more are displaced, and yet the world continues to look the other way.

"Today marks a milestone of shame for the warring parties in Sudan, as much as for the international community that has allowed this catastrophe to worsen. The looming famine should have forced warring parties to allow aid to flow, but the reality on the ground is that aid remains obstructed and global powers remain indifferent.

"One year on, we now have the world's worst displacement risking becoming the world's largest hunger crisis on our watch, with paltry levels of funding for the humanitarian response. We need world leaders to step in and provide essential funding to save the lives of millions from imminent famine and ongoing bombardment. We need all the diplomatic influence possible on the warring parties to avert further catastrophe and protect civilians."

