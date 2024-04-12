Zimbabwe: Two Madzibaba Ishmael Sect Women in Court for Human Trafficking

Two women from Madzibaba Ishmael's apostolic sect who are facing allegations of human trafficking have been released on US$50 bail by Harare magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei.Danai Tigere (56) and Veronica Chitanda who are both members of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu sect led by Ishmael Chokurongerwa are facing human trafficking charges.

It is the State's case that on March 13, Chokurongerwa and his seven accomplices were arrested by police for contravening the Burial and Cremation Act and Children's Act at Plot Number 6 Lily Farm, Nyabira.

It is further alleged that on March 28, police received information that the duo was harbouring people suspected to be from Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa's sect at house number 40 Ngamera Street, Mufakose Harare.

On March 29 at 3am, a raid was conducted at Tigere's residence where Previous Zogara (20), Precious Tichaona (20), Memory Matanga (19), Rulendo Chimuti (24), Vimbai Mufani (21), Melody Chirinda (20), Nomusa Tichaona (18) and two minors were rescued by the police.

On being interviewed, the duo failed to give a satisfactory answer as to why they were keeping the nine, leading to their subsequent arrest.