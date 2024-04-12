Zimbabwe: Two Madzibaba Ishmael Sect Women in Court for Human Trafficking

11 April 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Two women from Madzibaba Ishmael's apostolic sect who are facing allegations of human trafficking have been released on US$50 bail by Harare magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei.Danai Tigere (56) and Veronica Chitanda who are both members of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu sect led by Ishmael Chokurongerwa are facing human trafficking charges.

It is the State's case that on March 13, Chokurongerwa and his seven accomplices were arrested by police for contravening the Burial and Cremation Act and Children's Act at Plot Number 6 Lily Farm, Nyabira.

It is further alleged that on March 28, police received information that the duo was harbouring people suspected to be from Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa's sect at house number 40 Ngamera Street, Mufakose Harare.

On March 29 at 3am, a raid was conducted at Tigere's residence where Previous Zogara (20), Precious Tichaona (20), Memory Matanga (19), Rulendo Chimuti (24), Vimbai Mufani (21), Melody Chirinda (20), Nomusa Tichaona (18) and two minors were rescued by the police.

On being interviewed, the duo failed to give a satisfactory answer as to why they were keeping the nine, leading to their subsequent arrest.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.