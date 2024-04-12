Kenya and Somalia Agree to Combat Terrorism and Insecurity

Nairobi, Kenya — President William Ruto of Kenya and President Hassan Mohamud of Somalia held a meeting at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, focusing on joint initiatives to combat terrorism and general insecurity in the region.

The two leaders discussed the shared threat of the al-Shabaab terror group, which has been responsible for attacks in both countries.

President Ruto emphasized Kenya's commitment to working with Somalia to promote peace and security in the region, which is crucial for the prosperity of both nations. Kenya and Somalia have faced significant challenges from the al Shabaab terror group, resulting in devastating consequences for the region.

The meeting between the two leaders marks a significant step forward in the ongoing collaboration to address the threat of terrorism and insecurity. Both countries recognize the importance of a coordinated effort to combat these issues and ensure the safety and well-being of their citizens.

As the two nations work together, they hope to strengthen regional security and foster a more stable environment for economic growth and development. The collaboration between Kenya and Somalia serves as an example of the power of regional cooperation in addressing common security challenges.