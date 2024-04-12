South Africa: Student Financial Aid Scheme Board Dissolved - South African News Briefs - April 12, 2024

Student Financial Aid Scheme Board Dissolved

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has dissolved the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) with immediate effect, reports News24. The decision was announced by NSFAS in a social media post. Consequently, the institution will be placed under administration. Nzimande plans to hold a special media briefing on Sunday to elaborate on the reasons behind the decision to dissolve the board.

Zuma Reveals Challenges Within MK Party

Former president Jacob Zuma, leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK), revealed that the party is facing challenges with corrupt and unscrupulous individuals, including fraudsters and gun-toting bullies, reports News24. Zuma made these remarks after the Electoral Court allowed him to contest the upcoming elections as the face of the party. The party recently removed several senior youth leaders, including suspected July 2021 riots instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile, from leadership positions due to corruption and misconduct. Zuma emphasized the importance of focusing on winning the elections and establishing strict laws and policies for the party. He warned against internal bickering and the pursuit of positions, stressing the need for integrity and respect in leadership. The MK party aims to offer South Africans an alternative voice and is committed to ridding itself of leaders who transgress.

New Book Explores Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele

Author Melinda Ferguson has confirmed the release of her new book, 'When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele,' which will be available next week, reports IOL. The book tells the story of the tragic relationship between rapper AKA and Anele Tembe, who died in April 2021 from a fall at a Cape Town hotel. Ferguson has described the journey of writing the book as challenging, citing intense conversations with both families and receiving their permissions. The book, priced at R320, explores the toxic and tragic dynamics of their relationship, including alleged substance abuse and violence. Ferguson's previous works include books on Kelly Khumalo and Oscar Pistorius. The book's release has garnered mixed reactions, with some questioning its timing, but Ferguson believes enough time has passed since the events occurred.

More South African news