Kenya: At Least 323 Households Adversely Affected By Heavy Rains in Kirinyaga

12 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Amukohe Yvonne

Nairobi — The Kenya Red Cross Society says at least 323 households in Thiba, Mwea West subcounty in Kirinyaga have been adversely affected by heavy rainfall experienced in the past few days.

According to the organisation, efforts to support them are ongoing.

"Yesterday, we managed to register and support a good portion of them with essential items such as mosquito nets, blankets, sleeping mats, kitchen sets, and soap," the Red Cross said in a statement.

"The exercise will continue today to reach more households," it added.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had predicted that heavy rains will be experienced in various parts of the country over the next few days.

Areas including the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya are to be affected.

However, high daytime temperatures are anticipated in several counties such as Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale.

