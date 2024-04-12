South Africa: Cosatu Demands Urgent Action By the SAPS Following the Brutal Killing of a Worker in Rustenburg

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is horrified by the brutal killing of Moeletsi Sedi, a young worker who was reported to have been brutally killed by pit bulls in Rustenburg on the 6th of April.

The Federation demands urgent action by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The owner of these pit bulls needs to be held accountable for this tragic death and charged with criminal negligence and culpable homicide. The family and dependents of Mr. Sedi need to compensated for this painful loss.

Action needs to be taken with regards to pit bulls. All too often the nation has been traumatised by the horrific mauling and killing of workers by pit bulls. This breed is genetically bred and predisposed to being highly aggressive. Whilst owners can and must be held accountable. We need to come to a decision where the breeding of this breed is banned, existing pit bulls are spade and future ownership sales and ownership prohibited.

We cannot continue to sit idly by whilst each year we witness workers and children subjected to these violent deaths.