South Africa: Cape Town Welcomes Legend Abdullah Ibrahim for a Concert

Abdullah Ibrahim.
12 April 2024
12 April 2024

Cape Town's Abdullah Ibrahim is set to perform at a sold-out concert at the City Hall tonight, 12 April 2024, after a five-year hiatus.

The German-based music maestro was born and raised in District Six and belongs to a golden generation of truly global jazz giants.

The City Hall concert forms part of Ibrahim's international tour titled 'The Water from an Ancient Well'.

The limited events will include a highlight in Cape Town, where he first professionally performed aged just 16 at the iconic City Hall and includes Gauteng.

The tour coincides with an international feature film to commemorate Ibrahim's 90th birthday in October 2024.

"It is a great honour to have Abdullah Ibrahim stage this special performance at City Hall, the venue where he made his professional debut as a 16-year-old.

"To enable this iconic homecoming performance by a local legend and globally revered musician, Cape Town has availed City Hall free of charge to Mr Ibrahim's organisers and made a cash contribution of R250 000," said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The show begins at City Hall at 20:00 on Friday 12 April.

