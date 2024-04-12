South Africa: Presidents Ramaphosa and Masisi Visit Limpopo Bus Crash Site

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the quick and compassionate local response to the bus crash which claimed the lives of 45 Botswana nationals is a testament of the warm and compassionate relations between the two countries.

The only survivor of the crash was an eight-year-old child.

The President was speaking at the site of the tragic accident at the Mmamatlakala Bridge along the R518 in Limpopo where he was joined by his Botswana counterpart, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

A bus travelling from Molepolole in Botswana to Moria in Limpopo, to celebrate Easter, plunged off the bridge along the Mmamatlakala Pass on 28 March 2024.

"We have a horrible accident that has occurred involving Batswana. But no sooner than it occurred, I called President Masisi to inform him that our team consisting of our provincial officials from government from the Premier down to the...police and the immediate responders were immediately on the scene, and we were able to beam information not only to the world but also to the government of Botswana to inform them what was happening.

"That speaks volumes about the relationship between the two countries which is underpinned by compassion, humanness, cooperation and transparency," he said on Thursday.

At the scene, President Masisi said he was "well received" by South Africa upon his arrival.

"I was thoroughly briefed and impressed by the immaculateness of competence, thoroughness of detail and I visited the site. I go back home completely gratified that the very best was done and I give thanks to South Africa," said President Masisi.