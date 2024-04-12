South Africa: Ramokgopa Visits Camden Power Station

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, continued his visits to power stations with a stop at the Camden Power Station in Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

The visit was part of the second round of ministerial visits to power stations.

Ramokgopa said the power station is facing challenges regarding boiler tube leaks but that these challenges are receiving attention.

"We are more than confident that the station will continue to return to its best performance, restore its previous glory and contribute immensely to the resolution of load shedding in the country.

"Camden is one of those older power stations, continues to perform, continues to give us the megawatts that are necessary. So, it's key and indispensable to the energy equation; the energy mix in the country," he said.

On Eskom's recent performance which has borne at least two consecutive weeks of no load shedding, the Minister said this is as a result of the hard work put in by Eskom workers.

"The kind of results that we are seeing today is in large part as a result of the contribution by the totality of the workforce of Eskom and in this regard. We are exceptionally grateful to the work of the [Camden General Manger Justice Bore] and his management team so we are looking forward to finally resolving the load shedding question.

"As it is we will continue to ensure that we attenuate both the intensity and frequency of load shedding," Ramokgopa said.