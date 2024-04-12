South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Five Men Who Killed Limpopo Mayor Moses Maluleke

Limpopo Premier Stanley Chupu Mathabatha has welcomed the sentencing of five men, who murdered the Mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality, Moses Maluleke, in July last year.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on Thursday.

The court also sentenced Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Tshianeo Munyai and Pfunzo Lidzebe for conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

According to reports, Maluleke, who was 56 years old, was shot dead at his home in Xikundu Village while he was with his 18-year-old son, Ntokoto.

According to media reports, Ntokoto still suffers from the bullet lodged in his hips after being shot by the murderers.

"This verdict marks a significant moment in our justice system, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served for the victims of violent crimes and their families," said Mathabatha.

The Premier said the loss of Maluleke was not only a tragedy for his family but also a profound loss for the community and the province, which he served with dedication and compassion.

"His untimely death is a stark reminder of the challenges we face in combating crime and violence in our society. The bravery and resilience of his family, especially in the face of such adversity, have been a beacon of hope and strength for us all," said the Premier.

Mathabatha believes that the judgment will send a clear message that criminal acts will not be tolerated.

"As we reflect on this case, let us remember the values that Mayor Maluleke stood for - service, generosity and community development. Let his legacy inspire us to work even harder towards creating a safer, more just Limpopo where every citizen can live without fear.

"Our thoughts remain with the Maluleke family during this time. We hope that the verdict brings them some measure of solace and closure."

The Limpopo provincial government has since reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the family and the community as they continue to heal from this tragedy.

Mathabatha reiterated government's dedication to enhancing public safety, supporting law enforcement agencies and strengthening the justice system to prevent such senseless acts of violence in the future.