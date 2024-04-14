Sudan: One Year of Conflict - Key Facts and Figures

15 April 2024
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)
One year after war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April 2023, Sudan is facing one of the fastest unfolding crises globally, with unprecedented needs.

About 25 million people – of whom over 14 million are children – need humanitarian assistance and support.

Alarmingly 17.7 million people – more than one-third of the country’s population – are facing acute food insecurity (IPC3+) under a warning of potential famine issued by FEWS NET and underwritten by the Global IPC Group. Of these, 4.9 million people are on the brink of famine.

More than 8.6 million people – about 16 per cent of the total population of the country – have fled their homes since the conflict started. They have sought refuge within Sudan or in neighbouring countries, making Sudan the largest displacement crisis in the world.

