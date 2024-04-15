Zimbabwe: Musician Hosiah Chipanga Protests Over His Exclusion From Performers At Zimbabwe's 44th Lndependence Day Gala

15 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

YESTER-year music progeny, Hosiah Chipanga has come out guns blazing in protest over his snubbing from the line-up of performers at the upcoming Independence Day gala to be held in Manicaland province.

Chipanga, who featured prominently on the list of local musicians who graced previous Uhuru celebrations before his brush with authorities for his rabid criticism, is set to watch others belt it out while on the sidelines.

The 'Hapana Dhiri' composer, fumed on his Facebook page expressing sadness over his exclusion from the catalogue of artistes at the 44th Uhuru celebrations due to his criticism targeted at the Second Republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He lamented that government is deliberately sidelining him at the showpiece taking place in his home town, Buhera, Manicaland Province.

"I am deeply saddened and hurt my friends, family and fans. Besides me being a musician born in Zimbabwe l won't be performing with fellow countrymen at the 44th lndependence celebration which are scheduled for Murambinda in Manicaland my home soil because the organisers, the Ministry of Information said l am a government critic," said Chipanga.

It could not be immediately established why Chipanga feels sidelined as the list of performers expected to perform at the 44th independence celebrations is not yet out.

This year's Independence Day is running under the theme "ZIM@44 : Unity And Peace Towards Achieving Vision 2030."

Mnangagwa is expected to grace the occasion amid usual pomp and fanfare.

HOSIAH CHIPANGA SHONA VERSION OF HIS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK BELOW;

Ndine hurombo pamwe nekurwadziva zvikuru hama neshamwari pamwe nevatsigiri vangu, kuti kunyangwe zvazvo ndiri chizvarwa nemuimbi vemuZimbabwe handisi kugona kuimbavo pamwe nevamwe vaimbi kupemberera 44 yrs tawana rusununguko kwaMurambinda Manicaland kumusha kwangu, nekuti varongi vekuMinistry of Infomation vati NDINOSOPODZA HURUMEMNDE. Dr. H. Chipanga.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.