Zimbabwe: Football Star Khama Billiat Suffers a Serious Setback

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has suffered a major blow as he begins life in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Billiat joined Yadah FC recently after almost eight months of inactivity. The former Zimbabwe international left Chiefs at the end of the 2022/23 season.

After months on the sidelines, he made a surprise move to join Harare side Yadah. At his new club in Zimbabwe's top-flight, Billiiat has featured in five matches so far for his new side.

In a massive blow, the 33-year-old has been ruled out for two weeks due to a shin injury.

Billiat sustained this injury when the Miracle Boys suffered a 0-2 loss at the hands of Simba Bhora at Heart Stadium in a league game on Saturday.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs man was replaced just 15 minutes before the restart.

This development will come as a blow for Yadah Stars FC coach Thomas Ruzive, who will be without their best player when they travel to Gweru for a date with TelOne this weekend.

A victory has appeared elusive for Ruzive's men, who have failed to register a win in five attempts.

Yadah Stars are rooted at the base of the Castle Lager Premiership with two points.

What Yadah FC coach said about Khama Billiat's injury

Ruzive told FARPost that Billiat's absence will weigh down on his troops heavily, but he believes the available players will get the job done.

"It's a huge blow for us because we can't afford to go for two weeks without our key player," said Ruzive.

"Everyone knows what he brings to the team, but injuries are part of this game. I believe we have players who can fill that void. We have been playing well, and the results we are getting are not a true reflection of our performance. I guess it's just a matter of time before we start getting the desired results."