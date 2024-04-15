Sudan Media Forum - 'One Year of Devastation: Sudan in the Grip of War'

Sudan — One year ago today, on April 15, 2023, a brutal conflict erupted in the heart of Sudan's capital, Khartoum. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdelfattah El Burhan, clashed with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, plunging the country into a deadly crisis.

A joint editorial by the Sudan Media Forum today, laments that the war in Sudan has claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions, and urges the global community "to rally behind the Sudanese people and demand an immediate end to the war through negotiations. This conflict has caused enough suffering and democratic regression."

This war has claimed thousands of lives, inflicted extensive damage on infrastructure, and displaced millions of civilians within Sudan, forcing a mass exodus from Khartoum, Darfur, El Gezira, and Kordofan. United Nations reports indicate that more than nine million people have been internally displaced due to the war, with over a million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Both warring factions have disregarded their legal obligations under International Humanitarian Law, which prohibits and condemns attacks on civilians, their homes, and civilian institutions, including places of worship, hospitals, schools, and media outlets.

They have committed heinous human rights violations, including indiscriminate killings, rape, torture, forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, child recruitment, attacks on international aid workers, looting of food supplies, and denying access to those in need. These atrocities constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and potential acts of genocide, which demand accountability and an end to impunity.

'Targeted murders of journalists have plunged Sudan into a total media blackout...'

Targeted murders of journalists have plunged Sudan into a total media blackout. This prevents journalists from fulfilling their crucial role in informing the public, upholding journalistic integrity, and exposing the war's devastating consequences. Millions are suffering, our nation is fractured, and foreign intervention looms.

Beyond silencing free media, the warring parties wage a parallel information war. Propaganda, hate speech, and fabricated news manipulate civilians and obstruct access to truth. Severed communication networks further isolate citizens from loved ones and essential resources.

Despite these daunting challenges, the Sudan Media Forum stands united. We journalists, and media professionals, remain committed to our professional responsibilities. We seek the truth, expose violations, defend human rights, and fight for accountability.

'We envision a media landscape built on transparency and accountability...'

We envision a media landscape built on transparency and accountability, holding leaders responsible for their actions. We advocate for peace, humanitarian aid, and solutions to the famine, poverty, and disease plaguing millions.

We urge the global community to rally behind the Sudanese people and demand an immediate end to the war through negotiations. This conflict has caused enough suffering and democratic regression.

We, the media, reaffirm our commitment to truth-telling and accountability. Armed with awareness, professionalism, and international law, we will continue to serve the public with accurate information and diverse perspectives on this critical conflict, the editorial concludes.

Signed: Sudan Media Forum

Media and press institutions endorsing this editorial:

- Dabanga - Radio / TV / Online

- Sudanese Journalists Syndicate

- Sudan Tribune

- Al-Tayar newspaper

- Aljreeda Newspaper

- Sudan-Bukra Media

- Altaghyeer newspaper

- Ayin Network

- Alrakoba

- Sudanile

- Journalists for Human Rights - JHR - Sudan

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Female Journalists Network-Sudan

- The Democrat Newspaper

- Hala Radio - 96 FM

- Radio (PRO FM) 106.6

- Medameek newspaper

- Darfur 24

- Al-Ayam Centre for Cultural Studies and Development

- Teeba Press

- Alalg Centre for Press Service

- Sudanese Centre for Research, Training, and Development Services

- Article Centre for Training and Media Production

- Mashaweer

- Sudans Reporters

- Televzyon Platform

#StandWithSudan

Find Sudan Media Forum on Facebook and X (formenrly Twitter)

Read the complete editorial here