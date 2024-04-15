Kenya: Stray Buffalo Kills Man Aged 60 in Voi Town

Voi — A 60-year-old man with hearing impairment has died following an attack by a stray buffalo in Voi town.

The man encountered the beast in the early hours of Monday in Voi town's Riflot area.

Voi Police Commander, Ibrahim Dafalla confirmed the incident saying Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) responded at the scene.

KWS rangers killed the buffalo but the service made no formal comment on the incident.

Settlements around Voi town which is within walking distance of the Tsavo East National Park have borne the brunt of human-wildlife conflict often leading to injuries and sometimes deaths.

Security installations have not been spared in the past. In 2018, an elephant stormed Voi Police Station causing panic among police officers.

The jumbo which sneaked out of the Tsavo East National Park into the neighbouring Mwakingali village at night stormed the station located 4 kilometers from the park as it fled dozens of bodaboda riders hot on pursuit.