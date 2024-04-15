Ethiopian Electric Utility, Huawei Sign MOU to Provide Alternative Electricity to Communities in Off-Grid Areas

Addis Abeba — The summit also brought together government officials from Ethiopian Electric Utility, Ethiopian Electric Power, Petroleum and Energy Authority alongside private sector players

The Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) and Chinese telecom giant Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday 12 April to provide alternative electricity to communities living in Ethiopia's off-grid areas including EV charging stations for electric vehicles, and sophisticated technologies to improve facility operations.

The MoU was signed at the Green Energy Summit 2024 by Huawei Ethiopia held under the theme "Together for the Greener Ethiopia" in the capital Addis Abeba. It will enable the two parties to carry out a strategic partnership on digital transformation, corporate culture, green energy, and management collaboration.

Speaking at the event, Liu Jifan, CEO of Huawei Ethiopia, stated that in the last few years, many African countries, including Ethiopia, have taken initiatives towards environmental challenges. "In recent decades, the instability of the electricity system and the significant rise in oil costs in Africa have provided new prospects for solar energy solutions", the CEO said. He added that Huawei was committed "to making Ethiopia a greener place with our power electronics and ICT technology."

Huawei uses its 36 years of experience and global business cooperation to guide its customers and partners through emerging development possibilities, according to the CEO. "The company's goal is to contribute to a bright future for solar energy and work with the entire ecosystem to build a better, more sustainable world."

Tariku Demissie, Chief Technology Officer at the state-owned Ethio-telecom, said at the event that "Ethiopia has vast renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower. The Ethiopian government has recognized the potential of these resources and has set ambitious goals for renewable energy generation."

The summit also brought together government officials from Ethiopian Electric Utility, Ethiopian Electric Power, Petroleum and Energy Authority alongside private sector players and facilitated a "Green Energy Dialogue" session to discuss the challenges and opportunities of EV charging and green energy adoption in Ethiopia, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration in the green energy, data center facilities, critical power, and EV charging industries. The Green Energy Summit aims to bring together all decision-makers from public and private organizations interested in the implementation of renewable energy in Ethiopia.