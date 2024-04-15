Kenya: An Elders Council to Call Shots After Raila Quits ODM Premiership

15 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is mulling far-reaching constitutional amendments that could whittle down the influence of the Party Leader.

The changes come as a leadership contest shapes up between ODM's two Deputy Party Leaders, former Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa), angling to take over from Raila Odinga who is eyeing a continental job.

Odinga will be forced to steer off local politics should his government-sponsored bid to become African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson sail through.

Under the proposed changes, ODM will enshrine an Elders Council in its Party Constitution and empower it to make binding decisions.

Developing story...

