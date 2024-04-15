Kenya: LSK Denounces Koome's Call for Crackdown On Striking Medics

15 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Elsie Murunga

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has denounced a directive by Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome ordering firm action on medical professionals on strike after he termed their protests a nuisance.

LSK, in a rejoinder on Monday, termed Koome's remarks as "reckless, irrational, and legally impotent".

The bar association said Koome's directive which it characterised as "ill-advised, distasteful and ludicrous" offends the expectation of a high duty of care to the public required of his office.

"It was made without considering the grave consequences of inflammatory comments and reckless, irrational, and legally impotent directives by a holder of one of Kenya's top security offices," LSK said on Koome's Sunday statement.

Koome's remarks came days after the government urged striking doctors and clinicians to end the "illegal" strike and pursue dialogue.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore urged doctors to suspend the strike and negotiate with their employers: the Ministry of Health and the 47 county governments.

She called on the doctors to obey the Employment and Labor Relations Court orders, reiterating that the union must call off the strike and direct its members to return to work.

Bore insisted that the right to strike is not absolute.

"This matter has received attention at the highest level, and we should have faith in each other to resolve the matter once and for all. Once more I appeal to the doctors, clinical officers, and laboratory technicians to give dialogue a chance," she said in a statement on Friday.

