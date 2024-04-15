Kenya: Single Online Portal to Enhance Ease of Doing Business Unveiled

15 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary (CS) Rebecca Miano today unveiled an online portal that seeks to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

The Karibu Business Support Centre (KBSC), which is hosted at the Ministry's NSSF Building headquarters, will offer advisory support on investments, manufacturing, and trade policies, among others, to entrepreneurs, investors, and traders.

According to CS Miano, the KBSC online portal streamlines the above processes and addresses the challenges faced by businesses, providing them with detailed information and seamless interaction with government agencies on investment, industry, and trade matters.

She stressed the importance of creating a conducive environment for business and investment opportunities to flourish.

"Our vision for the Karibu Business Support Centre goes beyond its establishment; it embodies our unwavering commitment to facilitating the ease of doing business in Kenya," CS Miano said.

"Whether you're a visionary entrepreneur with groundbreaking ideas or a seasoned industrialist seeking to expand operations, the KBSC stands ready to simplify and expedite your business journey."

KBSC's comprehensive range of services aims to empower businesses and drive economic growth.

It seeks to enable businesses to overcome challenges and seize opportunities for growth and expansion by providing personalized support and facilitating access to information and resources.

CS Miano further urged the business community to take advantage of the centralized services offered at the support centre, "The Karibu Business Support Centre is not just mere brick-and-mortar establishments; it's a symbol of our commitment to facilitating the ease of doing business in Kenya."

