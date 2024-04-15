Tanzania: More Humanitarian Support Pours in for Rufiji Flood Victims

THE Oryx Gas Tanzania Ltd (OGTL) in collaboration with the Asas Limited have responded to flood disaster which has affected hundreds of residents of Rufiji District, Coast Region.

The two companies over the weekend handed over food items and cooking gas cylinders to the flood victims.

The donation was received by area MP, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, who doubles as Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments).

Speaking when receiving the donation, Mr Mchengerwa thanked the companies for their generosity for the affected Rufiji residents.

"As we all know the current situation facing the residents here, this kind of floods were previously experienced in 1972 and 1974," Mr Mchengerwa stated.

He said President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan while in working tour in Arusha also expressed her feelings and consoled the victims.

"The President appealed to Tanzanians to be united and help the victims," he said.

Initially when handing over the donation, Sales Manager of the Oryx Gas, Mr Shaban Fundi, said it has been their culture to support flood victims countrywide.

"Today, our company in collaboration with Asas company we have decided to extend our support to our fellows in Rufiji who are now at camps by giving them food items and cooking gas cylinders," he stated.

Among other items, the two companies donated rice, maize flour and cooking oil worth 52m/-. Furthermore, they donated 100 cooking gas cylinders along with 100 stoves worth 25m/-.