Egypt: FM Phones U.S. State Secretary On Middle East Developments

15 April 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday 14/4/2024 made a phone contact with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

The talks covered the evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly in light of the Iranian drone attacks on Israeli targets and the recent escalation following the Gaza Strip crisis and its regional repercussions, which now pose a serious threat to the regional security and stability, Abu Zeid added.

The two top diplomats exchanged views and assessments on ways to stop the escalation, with Shoukry informing his US counterpart about the intensive contacts Egypt has been made with both the Iranian and Israeli sides to address the crisis and prevent it from spiraling out of control.

Shoukry emphasized Egypt's commitment to boosting close coordination with the United States to contain the current crisis between Iran and Israel.

He also reiterated Egypt's efforts to stop the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinians in the enclave.

The Egyptian foreign minister stressed that the expansion of the conflict as currently happens does not serve the interests of any side and will only lead to more tension and instability for the region's people.

The ministers agreed to continue consultations and coordination to contain the current tensions, promote opportunities for de-escalation, and defuse crises in the Middle East.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.