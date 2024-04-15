Egypt: FM Phones U.S. State Secretary On Middle East Developments

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday 14/4/2024 made a phone contact with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

The talks covered the evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly in light of the Iranian drone attacks on Israeli targets and the recent escalation following the Gaza Strip crisis and its regional repercussions, which now pose a serious threat to the regional security and stability, Abu Zeid added.

The two top diplomats exchanged views and assessments on ways to stop the escalation, with Shoukry informing his US counterpart about the intensive contacts Egypt has been made with both the Iranian and Israeli sides to address the crisis and prevent it from spiraling out of control.

Shoukry emphasized Egypt's commitment to boosting close coordination with the United States to contain the current crisis between Iran and Israel.

He also reiterated Egypt's efforts to stop the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinians in the enclave.

The Egyptian foreign minister stressed that the expansion of the conflict as currently happens does not serve the interests of any side and will only lead to more tension and instability for the region's people.

The ministers agreed to continue consultations and coordination to contain the current tensions, promote opportunities for de-escalation, and defuse crises in the Middle East.

MENA