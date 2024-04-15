Kenya: The Refs Are Killing Us! - KPA's Ojukwu Lashes Out At Officiating in Equity Win

Nairobi — Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) head coach Anthony Ojukwu was left fuming at the officiating as his side narrowly edged oit rivals Equity Hawks 57-55 to remain unbeaten and top of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women's Premier League standings.

Ojukwu was left frustrated with calls from all three referees and accused them of coming into the game with a fixed mind.

"This was not a hard game for me. It was very easy. But when the referees come into the game with a fixed mind, they can make it look hard. They have to step up. They were giving them easy calls, easy possession. We are working hard in preparations and getting the team ready, but the referees are coming in to destroy that," an agitated Ojukwu told Capital Sports after the game.

He added; "We are not getting our calls. The referees have to do their jobs. They are three on the court, those are six eyes why can't they keep concentration? The stakes are high but they are ruining things for us. We played like champions."

Fury burst through the KPA bench with 41 seconds to go when one of the referees gave possession to Equity with a sideball, the dockers protesting the ball had come off one of the bankers' players on its way out.

From that possession, Betty Kananu sunk a beauty from the three point line to take Equity to within two points, at 56-54. It would have been a pivotal point for the bankers to break KPA's three-year unbeaten run.

With 22 seconds to play and KPA with possession, Belinda Okoth was whistled for a travel and Equity won back possession, but they couldn't make it count.

Melissa Akinyi was then fouled as she drove into the paint with 15 seconds on the clock, but she made only one of the two efforts from the free throw line to take the game to 56-55.

KPA then used their last time out and had possession in Equity's half, with star of the game Grace Malu being fouled but also made one of two from the free throw line.

Equity burst out forward quick, but Valerie Kemunto hit the rim with her lay up and Ritaq Onyango also missing from the follow up rebound with just 0.7 seconds left. It was a story of just how tense the match had been especially in the last two quarters.

KPA had started well, and had a massive 21-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. They had outdone Equity on all fronts, with Malu, who played for the bankers in last year's African championships, being on song especially on offensive rebounds.

Equity upped their game in the second quarter, were better in their shooting, but were still double-digits behind at half time, scores standing at 32-21.

In the third quarter, they meant business. With 2:43 to play, they reduced the gap to four points, Betty Kananu making two of two from the free throw line to take the scores to 37-33. Kananu was starring against her former team and with under a minute to play in the quarter, she shot a beauty from downtown to tie the game at 39-39.

This prompted coach Ojukwu to bring back skipper Natalie Akinyi on court, the point guard having been substituted due to foul trouble after picking her third.

Coming into the fourth quarter with both teams tied, the stakes had just risen. Just 10 seconds in, Akinyi picked her fourth foul and was just one away from ending her evening.

Equity had a better start and with under two minutes played went to the lead for the first time, Rachel Akinyi going coast to coast to take her side 43-41 up.

But, Congolese Malu was in fine form for KPA as she was vital, her back to back buckets with 4:29 to play seeing KPA open a six point gap at 49-43 prompting a time out from Equity.

But, KPA continued with their dominance with Malu starring. But, with 1:42 to play Kananu went off with a steal and was fouled on her way to the basket, converting both free throws to take her side to within two points.

Malu then did her job once again with a fade shot before skipper Natalie swung from the three point line. The game almost turned with the 41 seconds of madness that included Kananu's three, but KPA held on.

Malu had a decent outing with 22 points and nine rebounds, with Annerose Mandela also enjoying double digit scores with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Kananu posted a double-double for the bankers, with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Their best scorer was MaryAnne Nyagaki who had 15 points but could have been more had she been more confident on the rim in the first two quarters.