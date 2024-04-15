Zambia/Angola: Angola Beats Zambia in African Futsal

Luanda — Angola beat Zambia, 8-5, in the 2nd round of the "CAN2024" African Championship, played this Saturday, at the Prince Moulay Abdallah pavilion, in Rabat (Morocco).

Despite the triumph, the National Team lost at half-time, by 0-1, in a Group A challenge, which was entirely balanced.

In the opening round, Thursday, the Angolan representative lost to hosts Morocco, 2-5.

Angola will play again on Monday, against Ghana.

According to the regulations, the top two teams from each Group (A and B) qualify for the semi-finals of the continental competition of nations.

The competition qualifies the top three classified for the World Championship, to be held in Uzbekistan, from September 14th to October 6th this year.

This is Angola's fourth participation in an event of its kind, after presence in the edition in Libya (2008), South Africa (2016) and Morocco (2020). In the latter he won the bronze medal.

Egypt is the country with the most titles won (three), followed by Morocco (two) and Libya (one).

The Morocco team is the holder of the trophy.