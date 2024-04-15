Angola: President's Aide Invites Investors to Grain Production Program

Dundo — The Secretary of the Angolan President of the Republic for the productive sector, Isaac dos Anjos, on Saturday called on to Angolan and foreign businesspeople to invest in cereal production in Lunda-Norte, within the scope of the National Plan to Promote Grain Production (PLANAGRÃO).

Speaking to the press, in Dundo, the person responsible assured that the province of Lunda-Norte has created the administrative and subdivision conditions to facilitate investors who intend to join PLANAGRÃO.

He reiterated that the province has more than 500 thousand hectares of land available for PLANAGRÃO.

"In terms of flatland, we will consider that the land reserves that were chosen are very good and are in a position to be occupied, which is why we appeal to the local business class and beyond, to take advantage of this opportunity", he stressed.

ANGOP knows that a group of Mexican businessmen have already settled in the municipality of Lóvua, where 500 thousand hectares are available.

Mexican businessmen have already worked on around 170 hectares of land for cereal production, in the first phase.

According to Isaac dos Anjos, the business opportunities that Lunda-Norte offers go beyond diamond production and the agricultural potential is still unexplored.

With the National Plan for the Promotion of Grain Production (PLANAGRÃO), valued at 2.8 billion kwanzas, the aim is to increase the production of rice, corn, wheat, soybeans and other cereals to more than six million tons by the year 2027, compared to the three million and 26,140 produced in 2021.

The Plan focuses on the provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Moxico and Cuando Cubango, although the remaining provinces are also included in the account.

It will be financed by the State, through the Development Bank of Angola (BDA) and the Angolan Venture Capital Active Fund (FACRA) and developed by the private sector. HD/DOJ