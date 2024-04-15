Kenya: Former Murang'a Governor Wa'iria to Be Charged With Sh140 Million Fraud

Nairobi — Former Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria is among eight former county officials facing charges from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over alleged procurement fraud amounting to Ksh.140 million between 2015 and 2016.

The DPP announced has indicted the eight individuals for irregularly awarding tenders and engaging in other procurement irregularities to siphon public funds from the county when he was Governor.

The DPP said he was satisfied with an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which shows that the suspects unlawfully awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited, disregarding conflicts of interest clauses.

The other individuals facing charges alongside Mwangi wa Iria are Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Mamma Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, and Peter Muturi Karanja. They include directors of the companies and county staff.

The DPP's statement highlighted that the investigation by the EACC focused on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang'a to M/S Top Image Media Consultancy Ltd in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016.

The DPP is seeking to charge the eight individuals with conspiracy to commit corruption, abuse of office, and unlawful acquisition of public property. Additionally, they face charges of conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, and money laundering, as per the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

