Kenya: Govt Unveils Shirika Plan to Integrate Refugees From Daadab and Kakuma Camps

Nairobi — The government has announced its intention to implement the Shirika plan, aiming to integrate settlement for over half a million refugees currently residing in the Daadab and Kakuma refugee camps.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, in a statement released yesterday, highlighted that the plan would benefit approximately 700,000 refugees across these camps. This initiative aims to strengthen the government's management of refugee affairs in the country.

Mwaura emphasized, "The government is committed to expediting the implementation of the Shirika plan, which entails integrated settlement for nearly 700,000 refugees currently housed in Kakuma and Daadab camps situated in Turkana and Garissa counties, respectively."

Additionally, Mwaura outlined the government's efforts to expedite the documentation of around 200,000 illegal immigrants and displaced foreigners residing in the country. This move underscores the government's commitment to enhancing security and accountability within its borders.

The government has also pledged to enhance the e-citizen platform to improve user experience and bolster its capacity to accommodate the growing number of services offered on the platform.

Furthermore, plans are underway to digitize the vast repository of records held by the Civil Registration Bureau, comprising 46 million records of births and deaths, along with an additional 2 million records managed by the National Registration Bureau. This digitization effort aims to streamline administrative processes and enhance data management across various government agencies.