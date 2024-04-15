Kenya Power Cuts Electricity Costs By 13.7pc for Domestic Users

Nairobi — Kenyans will now enjoy cheaper electricity bills after Kenya Power announced a 13.7 percent power cost cut starting this month.

The utility firm links the drop to the strengthening of the Kenyan shilling against the American dollar as well as a decline in fuel prices.

According to the company, the fuel cost charge and foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment, which comprise the key variable components of the electricity bill, were reduced by 37.3 percent between March 2024 and April 2024.

For example, the fuel cost charge was reduced from Sh4.64 in March 2024 to Sh3.26 in April 2024, and from a high of Sh4.93 in January 2024.

On the other hand, the forex adjustment charge was reduced from Sh3.68 in March 2024 to Sh1.96 in April 2024 and from a high of Sh6.85 in January 2024.

"We are happy to note that the reduction has given reprieve to our customers and we are optimistic that the prevailing macro-economic environment and the improved hydrology, which enables us to dispatch less thermal power, will sustain the benefit to our customers," Kenya Power Managing Director & CEO Joseph Siror said.

A customer under the Domestic Customer 1 (DC1) tariff band (those consuming less than 30 units per month of electricity) will pay Sh629 in April 2024 compared to Sh729 for similar units in March 2024, representing a 13.7 percent reduction.

Similarly, a customer under the Domestic Customer 2 (DC2) tariff (averaging 31-100 units per month) will pay Sh1,574 in April 2024 compared to Sh1,773 in March 2024, representing a 11.2 percent reduction.

Those under the Domestic Customer 3 (DC3) tariff band (averaging more than 100 units per month) will pay Sh3,728 in April 2024 compared to Sh4,127 in March, representing a 9.7 percent reduction.