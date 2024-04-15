Kenya: Tore Bobe! Shabana Earn Massive Victory Over Muhoroni in Survival Fight

Nairobi — Shabana FC have earned a massive three points in their fight to remain in the FKF Premier League, after edging out fellow strugglers Muhoroni Youth 2-1 at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, in a bottom of the table duel.

Two late goals were enough for Shabana to turn over a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn them just their sixth win of the season. This is the first time this campaign that Tore bobe have won back to back matches, having thrashed Posta Rangers 3-0 last weekend.

Though they remain at 17th in the standings, the victory took them to 24 points, just one behind Muhoroni who occupy the play-off slot.

Lucky Ochieng had given Muhoroni a 1-0 lead at halftime, having scored just four minutes to the break.

But the Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo coached Shabana gave a massive second half fight, scoring twice in four minutes. Mathew Tegisi levelled matters for them in the 76th minute, before veteran Enock Agwanda scored from the penalty spot in the 80th minute to hand the maximum points.

The game was moved to the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo due to security concerns in Muhoroni. The latter has become notorious with several FKF Premier League clubs complaining of harassment and unsportsmanlike treatment from the hosts, in a bid to force out wins.

With Shabamna enjoying a mammoth following, it was feared that Muhoroni's tactics might turn the place into a battlefield, hence the decision to move the game to Mamboleo.