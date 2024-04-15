Ethiopia: Academy Allots 10 Percent Enrollment to Autistic Students - Marks World Autism Day

With a view to discharging corporate social responsibility, Champions Academy said every year it has allocated a 10 percent enrollment for autistic students and help them to lead successful and productive lives.

The Academy held Autism Awareness Day yesterday in connection with World Autism Day which is being marked in April every year. Speaking at the occasion, Academy Owner and Meaza Menker said that the school provides 10 percent enrollment for children with autism every year.

Meaza, who is a Clinical Psychologist by profession, further noted that the academy has been providing service for autistic students for the last 16 years and its focus is not limited on children but also on parents and care providers.

Children with autism have special talent and quality in nature and the academy identifies their quality and helps them to become successful and good citizens by filling the gaps that they are failing to do by their own, she added.

"We are also providing training for parents to enable them to go together in the same path with us and keeping their hope on their children's future. After we admit autistic children in the academy, we are providing training to them and help them to do everything by their own and let them to move in the right direction without support to go."

According to her, the academy's final goal is enabling the children to do anything by their own, be self-reliance in all activities and make successful persons in their lives.

"To get fruitful result or behavioral change in children with autism may take months or years. So it needs patience to get fruitful results. Our services are not limited to our school environs but we are trying to make accessible the support and we are knocking the doors to give advice and create awareness among parents."

The school owner has called on the government to address pressing challenges they are facing including the demand for land and other amenities to expand their service.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, EminetChanyalew, a mother of autistic child, said that her child's admission into the academy has brought about a significant behavioral change and the treatment and socializing therapies it has got in the school enable him to easily communicate. "We are happy and pin hope in the future of our child. I learn about autism after the academy provided training for me."