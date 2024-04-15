Ethiopia: Time for Fixing Perpetual Peace

opinion

No one can argue against the principle that no peace no life, as opposed to the maxim pronounced by conflict entrepreneurs, no conflict no life. What a paradox scenario people across the globe have been exercising! Unequivocally, peace knows no boundary as all living things let alone human race in the universe must have peace and stable environment. Yes, peace and security has become a life blood of human beings in particular. Leading a harmonious way of life, being productive enough in all sorts of engagements, bearing children and perpetuating human genealogy, creating a big and competent nation and so forth require peace, at least relative one since absolute peace and serenity is an ideal concept.

All these aspects have to channel through a peaceful and tranquil setting so as to provide citizens of a given nation with preferable normalcy and to help them resist substantial risks that can be posed to human safety and survival.

As far as securing peace and serenity is concerned, Ethiopia has to make a long trek though there are efforts being undertaken to ensure peace across the nation. The peace effort in the nation has to be exerted towards getting the root causes and structural factors of conflicts and disagreements dried for good by identifying the cardinal causes and ensuring safety and resilience conditions that reduce deficits in nation building, peace building, and risks to aggression and ambivalence.

The country has to place greater emphasis on peaceful coexistence and inclusive and comprehensive dialog for nothing could be beyond the mind set of people, and even all the evil and blessings all the time emanate from human mind. Such an invaluable means is undeniably of paramount importance in fostering positive peace approaches to conflict transformation and bring fighters to the normal course of running national activities. Peace issues in Ethiopia have to be scrupulously handled and well nurtured, especially these days, and pulling citizens acting out of the track has to come to the forefront.

Since the country had lost, an adjoining memory of course, millions and billions of Dollars during the northern conflict apart from claiming the lives of many beloved, the conflicts occur at this moment have to quit somewhere, at some point, of course, following, the responsibility of the government and other parties thinking that they are working for the sake of the generation.

The very thing that has to be taken into account in this regard is that Ethiopia and Ethiopians have well known the repercussions of conflict, disagreements, ethnic clashes and/or other calculatingly or unknowingly orchestrated ill-intended missions. Hence, the nation should device all possible mechanisms to come up with lasting peace and sustainable progress. In such a way, it would be possible to ensure the required tranquility and stability via working towards fastening perpetual peace.

Besides, since Ethiopia has well recognized and known the magnitude lack of peace and lawlessness incurs more than any nation else in Africa or in the globe, it has to firmly declare enough is enough! No one benefits out of conflict, disagreement and turmoil. If there are even grudges, rivalries, grievance and resentment, it is quite better to solve them by closely talking, identifying root causes, persuading one another and devising lasting peace. This is quite easy if integrity is there. So long as the government, armed groups especially in Amhara and Oromia regional states, other elements in one way or another compromising the smooth flow of administration activities and the likes are working for the same nation, expressly or tacitly understood, all have to come to round table discussions and close talks to create a prosperous nation together.

It can be argued that peace and peaceful coexistence is a highly valuable discipline in the twenty-first century by acknowledging a wider global security agenda, placing the security of the individual on a par with that of the country. Encompassing more than just physical violence, but rather taking into account climate change, poverty, and financial inequality, to name but a few, peace and security issues have to well capitalized on.

Strictly, as Ethiopia won't afford bankruptcy any more, everybody shall condemn conflict and intermittent skirmishes. As it is repeatedly heralded, no one can come and act accordingly to ensure peace and security in Ethiopia other than its citizens, quite undeniably. The peace and security can be restored via holding close talks, carrying out common peace projects and organizing amicable dialogue.

It is well remembered that the government was wholly supported by many parties when it fought with elements, who declared war to dismantle Ethiopia even going up hell, during the conflict in its northern part. Frankly speaking, no party, warrior of fighter, is engaged in a war-ridden scenario for destruction, but with a mission to avoid some disparities and irregularity for the sake of citizens, Ethiopians in aggregate.

No matter how severe their issue is and no matter what their agenda are, too, all parties here and there are Ethiopians. Hence, taking appropriate measures centering peaceful talk needs to be reinvigorated as all citizens including all parties, be they are armed ones, contending political parties or others working towards having peaceful and stable Ethiopia, have capacity and willingness to deal with all disagreements, skirmishes and other activities which have a negative impact on peace and placidity.

It is advisable to stop conflicting as upheaval has been causing serious economic, social and humanitarian damage across the nation peculiarly in the northern part. Since lack of peace has quickly become a security predicament, immediate solution needs to be devised.

Though the state of emergency helps control illegal activities, it could not be a viable means to help the nation come up with lasting solutions. As Ethiopia, which was once synonymous with famine, has made a remarkable stride in slashing poverty and declaring economic sovereignty, its positive stride is instrumental in pushing the country steps forward and has to be coupled with peace and security, no doubt.

The progress and stability should not be in a state of peril due to recurrent conflicts in various parts instead every ounce of peace has to be nurtured and well taken care of thereby coming up with stable nation and economically muscled regional states.

The government has to genuinely consider other's point of view and reservations to device lasting solutions across the nation as Ethiopia could hardly afford conflicts and their negative repercussions henceforth. It cannot be ready to bear such a devastating scenario anymore, too.

Notably, no one benefits out of destruction except conflict entrepreneurs and those who have been doing so far not to see prosperous Ethiopia. So long as Ethiopia is a great nation accommodating all citizens, including the government and fighting groups, have to quickly discharge their respective responsibilities to build lasting peace.

Not only does close talk validate other's viewpoint but it also soothes the tension created between/among parties with different interest groups. In so doing, it would be easy to help citizens breathe a sigh of relief and come to normalcy.

Ethiopians have to solve conflicts, disagreements and enmities in a way full of civility instead of employing military muscle. Basically, the effort to ensure lasting peace in the country should not be left only to either the government, bodies with queries, as it highly requires the combined effort of all. Here, religious fathers, opinion leaders, civic society organizations and even the public at large do have a role to play along this line. As upholding peace and security is not a linear path, every citizen is duty bound to act upon and end conflict.

All Ethiopians' contributions to peace and security mostly take a critical stance by pinpointing the gap observed among/between each/one another centering the youth.

However, critical approaches to the traditional five approaches suggested a relatively new, community-based practice that may help to better understand the complex political, psychological and economic situation in local terms to enhance the efficiency of reintegration of former combatants and make them socially and politically represented after conflicts end.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With this in mind, it is important to assess the value of peace and the effort that helps ensure the former. Providing an aphoristic theme to the reasons behind the increasing focus on peace in the modern era, Ethiopia has to come up with peace and serenity.

Without a shadow of doubt, one of the most important tasks for humanity in the new millennium is to learn how to handle individual, social and national or international discord in a more constructive, realizable and peaceful way.

Through understanding the nature of human conflicts and the reasons behind them, Ethiopia, not limited to, should exert effort to come up with not only peaceful resolutions to the clashes and skirmishes or disagreements, but also to redefine and determine a positive conception of peace as a condition which can be worked towards, as both a process and an ultimate goal.

With the origins of thinking about peace rooted in the minds of all citizens, religious traditions, political parties, armed groups, elements which have not yet been satisfied with the incumbent administration etc. have to develop peace mentality over diabolic spirit thereby creating a peaceful nation. Yes, perpetual peace can be regarded as the origins of innovative proposal for promoting enduring peace and stability.

A nation is not a possession. It is a society of men and or women whom no one other than the nation itself can command or dispose of. By searching for non-violent, peaceful ways of settling disputes and mitigating actual violence or preventing potential violence, Ethiopians can ensure lasting peace, indeed! Yes, working towards peace and security should be given a much wider place to provide all citizens with a peaceful and calm nation comfortable to live and work in.