Ethiopia: Dialogue Is the Best Way Out

"United we stand and divided we fall,"goes the adage.

The saying rams home if a nation like Ethiopia, as ever before, upholds chemistry underpinned by timeless serenity, it could spearhead its development and materialize set objective of affluence unchaining itself from the shackles of debilitating poverty.

All the more so because, if a nation is dead set at actualizing sought-after reform that aims at warding off corrupt practices and parochial outlooks and leveling the ground for across the board distribution of nation's wealth, the fructification ofits chalked out plan will not be long in crystalizing.

No doubt, such disposition wide open doors for political pluralism, in the true sense of the world, which in turn affords a green light to peace and development.

Peace is the bedrock of everything. In the absence of this ingredient for well-being, procreation and bringing up off springs under parental wings are hardly possible.Nor is it possible pursing education and letting children go to school.

If peace is stricken out from the right mix of ambitions for a better tomorrow-- be it in terms of infrastructural development or in terms economic growth-- the unfolding will be but superficial.

When we assess Ethiopia's History stretching the timeline back to the days of yore, we notice that valor is the second nature of Ethiopians. This virtue of its citizens has allowed the country ward off blatant foreign aggressions.

Hence, time and again, making recourse to firearms, for long, citizens were almost divorced from a meaningful development that leads to affluence.

The plethora of conflict resolution mechanisms among the broad array of ethnic groups in Ethiopia, conversely, tells the prosaicness of internal conflicts.

The hardest way citizens have come to realize it is better to opt for amicable resolution of conflicts than seeing arms as a first line of resort when verbal and physical altercations pops up.

Citizens have begun to grasp that ironing out bones of contention calm, cool and collected is rather sagacious.

Yet, there is a lot to be desired. At this juncture, it is quite necessary to mention the Pretoria Peace Deal as exemplary and mandatory.

After a two-year nation-rocking and nation-wrenching war, the conflict between the incumbent and TPLF has come to the end thanks to the Pretoria peace deal brokered by AU.

As per to the peace deal, not only the stoppage of the war was made possible but also the restoration of demolished infrastructural facilities was ensured on top of rendering humanitarian assistance.Such holy effort begs for global support.

The destructive war has forced the country's wealth to go down the drain and as witnessed in Tigray. It has also hampered the mobility of citizens there by denying them engaging in daily routines to eke out a living and get returns from transactions.

Those who saw firsthand the unglamorous nature of the northern war try to shun it.On the other end of the scale, there are war mongers pursuant of destruction and ruin.

Like in the Tigray region, in Amhara and in Oromia regions there are forces that attempt to manage things resorting to arms. It is better if they seek amicable means of resolving differences via brainstorming. Of course, differences in outlooks were there for it is natural. Handling variance via discussion and embracing a win-win approach are marks of refinement.

To this effect, Ethiopia has introduced a National Dialogue Commission mandated with narrowing down differences, and building a common narrative. This is a commendable task.

For the sake of peace and better way of resolving conflicts, the incumbent has gone a step out of its way to shake hands with those that took to the forest carrying arms. The government's hands are always outstretched for peace.

Taking every pain, declaring truce, finding a middle ground through dialogue the incumbent is committed to quenching citizens' thirst for development, growth, turnaround in all aspects and harmonious life characterized by unity in diversity.

Cognizant that peace comes from within Ethiopians here and abroad must fight for sustainable peace.

As war has a spillover effect neighboring countries must place focus on common peace and joint growth.