Ethiopia: No Place for Ethnocentric Political Nihilists in Ethiopia

Ethiopia is a country populated by religious communities that respect their religious and social orders and moral values. These discipline of the people have helped the nation to exist throughout the millennia as one of the ancient nations with its own civilization and history.

Maintaining such values would pay back in many ways. Especially at this very moment people need to look deeper into their ages old social, moral and religious values that helped them to live together with tolerance than falling victim to their machinations of ethnocentric political nihilists who want to manipulate them to their own adverse agenda.

Ethnocentric political elites employ political nihilism as their world outlook with all its ramifications.

Ethno-political nihilism as practiced by the elites is a philosophical stance or attitude characterized by a rejection or skepticism of traditional political ideologies, institutions, and values including dialogue for peace. Individuals who adhere to political nihilism often believe that existing political systems are inherently flawed, corrupt, or incapable of achieving meaningful change or progress. They may view political participation, activism, or engagement as futile or meaningless, and may express feelings of disillusionment, apathy, or cynicism towards the political process.

Ethnocentric elitist political nihilists reject conventional political ideologies, such as liberalism, conservatism, socialism, or nationalism, viewing them as arbitrary or misguided constructs that fail to address fundamental human concerns or existential questions. They are only concerned with the guidelines they provide to mislead their own ethnic groups and supporters here and at the overseas.

They are skeptical of political institutions, including government, legislatures, political parties, and electoral systems, which they perceive as ineffective, corrupt, or unresponsive to the needs and interests of ordinary citizen These groups of ethnic elites distrust authority figures, political leaders, and elites, whom they see as self-serving or manipulative individuals who exploit power for personal gain or ideological ends. They use character assassination; defamation and false profiling to discredit the efforts of the federal and regional governments make to ensure national development and promotion of peaceful dialogue.

The propaganda and social media trumpeting of these groups is often associated with feelings of apathy, alienation, or detachment from the political process. Nihilists may feel disconnected from mainstream politics and disengaged from civic duties such as voting, activism, or community involvement in social development. They try to accomplish everything at gun point.

They often question the underlying assumptions and values that underpin political discourse and action, challenging notions of justice, freedom, democracy, or progress as illusory or subjective concepts.

Ethnic oriented political nihilists are characterized by a radical skepticism towards political narratives, ideologies, and rhetoric, which they view as manipulative tools used to control or manipulate public opinion. They reject any government report or briefings as falsehood and empty propaganda.

Ethnocentric political elites in Ethiopia also manifest in acts of protest, rebellion, or chaotic actions aimed at disrupting existing power structures and challenging dominant political paradigms. Thy totally reject the reform program of the country and the multi-faceted national programs as irrelevant and unnecessary for the country It's important to note that ethnocentric political nihilism among the elite groups is not necessarily a coherent or organized political movement, but rather a jointed disposition or perspective that individuals may adopt in response to perceived injustices, disillusionment, or existential crises.

The overture among homegrown ethnocentric nihilist political elites show that if they cannot lead the country at any cost, Ethiopia is doomed to totally balkanization but the current situation in the country shows that the people of Ethiopia are fed up of continuous destructive wars and want peace to prevail as soon as possible. They detest inclusive public political dialogue and instead assert that dialogue should be conducted among political parties and not with the wider public participation.

Ethnocentric political elites are in most cases busy shifting blames on the government and the leadership without providing any viable alternative strategies for nation building and socio-economic development. They deliberately brag that inflation, climate change induced drought and ethnic conflicts are triggered by the government and its institutions. The elite group disseminates hate politics and divisive propaganda among the people of Ethiopia.

Hate politics, also known as identity-based or divisive politics, refers to the exploitation of ethnic, religious, racial, or other identity-based divisions for political gain. It involves the promotion of hate speech, intolerance, discrimination, and prejudice towards certain groups in order to mobilize support, rally followers, or maintain power. Hate politics often seeks to scapegoat marginalized or vulnerable communities, fuel social polarization, and undermine democratic norms and principles.

As mentioned above, the ethno-elitist politicians employ hate politics often involving blaming minority or marginalized groups for social or economic problems, such as unemployment, crime, or national decline. By scapegoating these groups, political actors deflect attention from structural inequalities or policy failures and avoid accountability for their own actions.

Hate politics poses a threat to democratic values and institutions, such as equality, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. By promoting intolerance and discrimination, hate politicians undermine principles of pluralism, tolerance, and respect for human rights.