Ethiopia: Citizen-Oriented Diplomacy in Making

Ethiopian migrants seeking employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries often face harsh realities, as exemplified by the story of Fatuma Said who spent five years there working as a housekeeper. Fatuma found herself imprisoned for ten months due to lack of migrant documents. Her and Misbah Nasir's story sheds light on the challenges many Ethiopian migrants encounter in Arab countries.

For Fatuma, the experience was harrowing. When she was taken to prison, she was in the hospital, caring for her newborn baby. With no additional clothes or proper shelter, both Fatuma and her child endured unpredictable conditions. "It was horrible, Fatuma recalled, "Imagine how a woman can survive with a piece of cloth for nine months."

Misbah Nasir shared a similar experience, emphasizing the common challenges of hunger, inadequate shelter, and lack of clothing faced by imprisoned migrants.

The impact of such conditions is not only physical but also psychological, with many migrants feeling desperate. However, the prospect of returning home brings renewed hope to him and his friends. Misbah expresses his personal intent to search for a job in his own country-Ethiopia and became enthusiast to rebuild his life.

The experiance of Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia has not gone unnoticed by the Ethiopian government. Efforts to repatriate undocumented migrants have been underway, with 842 individuals returning on the first day of repatriation flights. The government in collaboration with regional states and NGOs, aims to repatriate all 70,000 identified undocumented migrants within four months. Moreover, initiatives to rehabilitate and support returning migrants are being prioritized to facilitate their reintegration into the society, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

MoFA's Spokesperson, NebiyuTedla said that more flighs are scheduled to repatriate detained migrants. The national committee for repatriating undocumented migrant citizens, having 16 member institutions will also continue discussions with Saudi officials. Ethiopian diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia is leading the effort to bring all undocumented and jailed migrants back, he highlighted.

Despite this status quo, the number of Ethiopian migrants continues to grow each year. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ethiopia's yearly report for 2023, approximately five million Ethiopian citizens reside in foreign countries, yet the exact number of illegal migrants remains unclear. This underscores the complexity of the issue and the need for comprehensive solutions, according to the report.

It is akin to Ethiopian refugees' situation in Saudi Arabia, migration affects millions of individuals worldwide, with an estimated 281 million people living outside their birth countries. Among them, 30.5 million are classified as refugees, highlighting the urgency of addressing migration issues on a global scale, IOM official who asked to remain anonymous told The Ethiopian Herald.