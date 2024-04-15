Ethiopia: College Graduates 300 Health Professionals

Addis commits to quality health delivery

The Menelik II Medical and Health Science College graduated yesterday 300 professionals trained in various health fields at the newly inaugurated Adwa Victory Memorial Museum.

It was indicated during the occasion that, out of the 300 students, 22 male and 101 females certified in the undergraduate programs while 52 male and 87 female in post-basic schemes. Similarly, 22 male and 16 female professionals received post-graduate degrees.

Congratulating the health professionals, Addis Ababa City Administration Education Bureau Head and College Board Chairperson ZelalemMulatu (PhD) said that their graduation is a significant milestone and springboard to transforming the health sector and making productive citizens.

According to Zelalem (PhD), this day would also be the prime step to the graduates to draw a deep enthusiasm to serve and discharge their personal and national responsibilities. "Given to the volatility of the universe, Ethiopia highly needs qualified and committed professionals in the health sector to expedite its inclusive development endeavors."

He added, "Medication is not merely a science but also it is wisdom and the graduates are expected to serve the community irrespective of gender, ethnic and other discriminatory parameters."

Addis Ababa Health Bureau Deputy Head Hangatu Mohammed for her part noted that the city administration has been paying due attention and follow-up to help realize the college's mission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expressing the bureau's firm commitment to strengthen the city's health service delivery, Hangatu urged the new graduates to work with a strong dedication to contribute their share to transform Ethiopia's health sector.

The bureau along with other concerned health institutions has been implementing various strategic plans, policy development framework and organizing equitable resource sharing to provide accessible services for all and meeting the community's health demands.

"We firmly believe that the candidate graduates will solve the gaps witnessed in the health sector by creating innovative ideas and leveraging the opportunities and bringing about remarkable change in the sector," she elaborated.

Menelik II Medical and Health Science College CEO Alemu Daniel said that the institution has been producing qualified health professionals in various fields and meaningfully contributing to the metropolis and the country at large since its establishment.

Equipped with a skilled labor force at all levels, the college has been offering quality health services to all and leaving legacies towards ensuring national prosperity. Also, it has been providing theoretical and practical training, research and community- based services and among others, Alemu remarked.

It is also indicated that the college is aspiring to become Ethiopia's leading university college in health care teaching, research and project initiatives by 2026.