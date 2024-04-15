Africa: Tunisia's Permanent Representative to UN Reaffirms Country's Commitment to Defending Interests of Africa Within UN

Tunis, April 13 — Tunisia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tarek El Adab, reaffirmed on Saturday in New York Tunisia's firm commitment to defend the interests of the African continent within the United Nations and to contribute to the resolution of the various challenges related to peace, security and development on the continent, according to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of Tunisia to the UN.

As part of his participation in the retreat held by the African Union Group in New York on Saturday, El Adab reviewed Tunisia's contributions and initiatives during its membership of the Security Council for the years 2020-2021, particularly within the framework of the bloc of elected African states.

This bloc is an important platform for cooperation and coordination and contributes to strengthening the African role within the Council, amplifying the continent's voice and highlighting the challenges it faces, he said.

He also stressed Tunisia's keenness to advance the process of resolving African issues and to make the work of the Security Council and its resolutions more effective.

The Permanent Representative to the United Nations also highlighted Tunisia's contribution to efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Security Council and the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and to enshrine the principle of "African solutions to African challenges".

El Adab underscored the high priority Tunisia attaches to the African issues dealt with by the Security Council, noting its commitment to supporting efforts to achieve peace, stability and development in the continent's countries and its efforts to resolve conflicts by peaceful means, in particular under the auspices of the United Nations, the African Union and relevant regional organisations and groups.