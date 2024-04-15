Malawi: APM Goes Full Force With Campaign - Tightens Grip On Eastern Region

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Peter Mutharika who is also former state President of the country errands in the eastern region continues to excites alot of people in the region.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Mutharika, who is based in Mangochi has been donating various items to the Muslim community in Mangochi and other parts of the region.

On Saturday Mutharika continued with his humanitarian program when he donated food hampers to some members of the Muslim community in Balaka.

During the event, smiles on the faces of hundreds of Malawians that gathered shwoed that people are indeed hungry for Mutharika to come back.

"All the problems you are seeing now will not be there in 2025. MCP and Chakwera are going and you will nevers here of them again. They have messed up this beautiful country and we are coming to restore it back," he said.

Mutharika was accompanied by some senior party officials such as Hon Mary Navicha, Hon. Grace Kwelepeta, Hon. Shadric Namalomb, Hon. Everton Chimulirenji Hon. Charles Mchacha, Hon. Daudi Chikwanje, Regional governor Emran mlMtenje, Hon. Makande and Secretary General Dr Clement Mwale among others.

Mutharika mentioned the suspension of the Malata and Cement Subsidy as one of the flops of this administration.

"People in rural areas deserve strong houses. Issues if disasters could not have very serious if we continued distributing cement because houses could have been resilient. My government will continue with this and other programs," he said.

Amos Katungwe from Mmanga village said he is eager to vote Mutharika back into power because the current administration has failed to fulfill it's promises.

"Instead they have only raised prices if good which has made live to be more unbearable for most of us. So it is time for them to go and have Adadi back in power," he said.

In his remarks, DPP Eastern region governor Emran Mtenje said Malawians are suffering due to high cost of living.

"President Chakwera is busy traveling while Malawians are facing hunger. We are living in this country with any direction because the President has no direction," he said.